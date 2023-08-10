Mountmentum’s Magnificent Day of Community Service

By Sylvester “Nunnie” Robinson

Mountmentum, a relatively new term, references a collaborative effort of three historic Black churches in the northwest section of Broward County: Mt. Bethel Baptist, the New Mt. Olive Baptist and Mt. Hermon AME.

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, Mountmentum‘s community impact was on full display as the three joined forces to sponsor a Back-to-School Giveaway held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Mt. Hermon’s Family Life Center, 404 NW Seventh Terrace. Over 500 bags, filled with assorted school supplies, were provided to students in preparation for the opening of school on August 21st. Additional services provided included immunization shots, curtesy of

Holy Cross Hospital, haircuts and hairstyles by local barbers, physicals and food

items such as hot dogs, ices and water. The only requirement was an adult accompanying students to take advantage of services. Mountmentum is the brainchild of visionary spiritual leaders – Dr. Marcus Davidson of New Mt. Olive, Reverend Curtis Ballard of Mt. Bethel, and Pastor Trae Green of Mt. Hermon who understand the needs of the community while realizing that working in concert can have a greater, more profound and positive impact on the lives of the people they serve.

Pastor Trae stated that as partners in ministry, we have given the city of Fort Lauderdale some real Mountmentum. When churches stop competing with each other and worrying about which is larger or who has the most members, then we are doing work pleasing to God, work that glorifies Him. He thanked everyone who contributed to the event’s success, from passing out hot dogs to folding chairs, ending with the commitment that this is only the beginning for Mountmentum in Fort

Lauderdale.

Prior to Saturday I delivered bags donated by one of the partners- the Westside Gazette Newspaper – and observed firsthand the commitment of two of those volunteers, Pauline Jackson and Ziggie Jones. The amount of planning and work prior to execution of an event of this magnitude can’t be understated. Dr. Ziggie expressed the Giveaway’s true essence: “It is amazing how God can use people when they work together for a common goal of good.”

Added Mt. Hermon Youth Minister, Rev. Alvin Jones: “It was terrific being able to work with other churches to make this event such a huge success.”

Additional community partners included Community Care Plan, State Senator Dr. Roslyn Osgood, Sickle Cell Disease, Family Unity, Community Education Alliance, Prevention Central, and Tout Moun Vote.

Pastor Emeritus Bishop C. E. Glover, Mt. Bethel, graced the Giveaway with his presence along with Representative Sheila Cherfilus McCormick. Your support, presence and enthusiastic participation were greatly appreciated.