OneUnited Bank Inspires Youth and Family Financial Literacy with National Contest

OneUnited Bank has opened its 11th Annual I Got Bank Youth Financial Literacy competition for entries. As you know the racial wealth gap is real, and there is no better place to begin teaching financial literacy than with our children. This contest helps drive kids aged 8-12 to learn about saving money, loaning money, keeping money, growing money – real everyday issues. Ten children will win $1000 savings accounts and the deadline for entries is 6/30/21. Entrants must read any financial literacy book then write an essay or create art that talks about what they have learned and how it can apply to their daily lives. Additionally, bank President Teri Williams authored a children’s book “I Got Bank: What My Granddad Taught Me About Money”, that will be given away free at www.oneunited.com/book
Related Articles
ONEUNITED BANK ANNOUNCES 10th ANNIVERSARY “I GOT BANK” NATIONAL FINANCIAL LITERACY CONTEST FOR YOUTH
In celebration of National Financial Literacy Month, OneUnited Bank, the nation’s largest black-owned bank, is proud to announce its 10th Annual “I Got Bank!” National Financial Literacy Contest where ten children will win a $1,000 savings account. To support families who are home schooling their children due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Bank is offering a free “I Got Bank” E-Book. […]
OneUnited Bank welcomes Senior Banking CRA Specialist Marcia Barry-Smith, introduces the unity home loan
OneUnited Bank is proud to welcome senior banking consultant Marcia Barry-Smith who has over 30 years of high level banking experience in South Florida. […]
OneUnited Bank announces three city book giveaways for the ‘I Got Bank’ Urban Youth Financial Literacy Contest
One-United Bank, the nation’s largest Black bank, is proud to announce its 8th Annual “I Got Bank!” Financial Literacy Contest where ten children will win a $1,000 savings account for the best essays and the best art projects that represent the “I Got Bank!” theme. […]
Be the first to comment