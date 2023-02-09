Proud Dad Celebrates Son Who Became a Pilot After 11 Years of Studying

(Source: BlackNews.com)

NATIONWIDE — Delante Sykes, who wanted to become a pilot since he was 2 years old, has achieved his childhood dream after studying for 11 years. His proud dad is celebrating his success.

Proud Dad Moment Alert. My son was selected in the 1st round of the airline draft by American Airlines. He was drafted as a First Officer,” Delante’s father Valentino Sykes posted on his Facebook page.

Delante has truly shown his determination as he studied hard to pursue his passion. After graduating high school from Ashbrook High School in Gastonia, North Carolina in 2017, he immediately went to study Aviation at the University of North Dakota.

In 2020, he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Aviation Management with a 3.73 GPA. For nearly 2 years, he underwent Pilot training at the University of North Dakota until he became a Stage Check Pilot.

Delante completed his required qualifications and was eventually selected in the 1st round of the airline draft by American Airlines. Moreover, Delante also shared his achievement on his LinkedIn.

“After 11 years of prayer, planning, & perseverance, my dreams have become my reality. Let me reintroduce myself: F.O. Delante’ “The Durag Pilot” Sykes,” he wrote along with his pictures during his childhood years trying to fly a plane.