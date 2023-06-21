Recognize the Game.

The Gantt Report

By Lucius Gantt

Former President Donald Trump is suggesting that a recent 37-count indictment for mishandling sensitive, confidential, and top-secret government documents is based on prosecutorial misconduct.

He says Biden, Democrats in Congress, and the deep state FBI and DOJ are out to stop him from being reelected in 2024.

Most of what Trump has been saying on news shows and in speeches are outright lies.

I have opined for years about how Democrats are slow to respond to wrongful attacks and speculations by Republicans.

However, President Joe Biden has ordered White House staff, the DNC, and also the Biden campaign staff not to comment about Republican “talking points” about the “weaponization” of law enforcement, the judiciary, or about Trump himself.

Biden was right. Biden needs to distance himself and his team from having anything to say or do about Trump’s predicament. Anything Biden and other Democrats say about the Trump criminal indictments will be twisted, turned, and used against them.

However, in my mind, Democrats need to prepare to respond to false accusations about Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, and other Democratic political targets, like the Black state attorneys that believe no one is above the law!

African Americans can’t afford to get caught up in partisan political bickering.

Yes, some Republicans in Congress and their fanatical nationalist and extremist followers are seeking to dismantle American Democracy and the rule of law to protect the twice-impeached, twice indicted, friend of Vladimir Putin and other autocrats and dictators.

Black people should know that the political discourse and debate is about money, and it is not about election interference.

Trump announced his intent to run for President next year but has not yet said one word about issues he would champion as President that would benefit American citizens.

Meanwhile, the so-called Russian Bogeyman, or Babayka, has gone all out to raise money by conning people into donating money to fund his legal expenses to fight legitimate legal charges.

Trump will not be reelected. Blacks don’t want him, women don’t want him, gays don’t want him, students don’t want him, and non-Cuban Hispanics don’t want him.

The 2024 elections will be super important but not because of Trump. Black people catch more political hell from Republicans in state legislatures than from Republicans in Washington, D.C.

After the 2020 census, Republicans in the states gerrymandered state and federal districts to elect more Republicans and they accomplished their goal by taking Black voters out of districts held by white Democrats.

The result was the elections of more Black legislators and Congress persons but showed clearly that most Democrats couldn’t win a rat race without Black voter support.

Some courageous Black legislators around the country could stand up and speak out about different issues but they had no power to impact political appropriations and spending.

To improve Black life, Black business, and Black progress, Black Americans need money.

Republicans and Democrats are more similar in many ways than they are different.

They’ll work out their differences, party together and play Congressional softball together, and over time switch roles and causes like they’ve done before.

We need to unite and work together too.

Recognize the Game.