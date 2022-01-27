“Bible Trivia”
Test Your Bible Knowledge
- To whom did God say, “You will crawl on your belly and eat dust?
- Who said it? “Am I my brother’s keeper?
- 3)What piece of clothing did Jacob give his son Joseph?
- 4)What was the golden calf made of?
- God told Habakkuk to write down his answer in what way?
- Which Emperor banned John The Revelator to the island of Patmos?
- According to Peter, what should we always be ready to do?
- What’s the name of the pool near the sheep gate in Jerusalem where the less unfortunate would gather waiting for an angel to stir up?
**Bible fact: The first ‘mouth-to-mouth’ Resuscitation was performed by Prophet Elisha in (2 Kings 4:34).
Answers 1) Gen 3:14; 2) Gen 4:9; 3) Gen 37:3; 4) Exodus 32:2
5) Habakkuk 2:2; 6) Domitian; 7) 1st Peter 3:15; 8) John 5:4
Be the first to comment