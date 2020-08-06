What makes a great politician-honesty and truth

A Message From The Publisher

10 Jesus went on to make these comments: If you’re honest in small things, you’ll be honest in big things; If you’re a crook in small things, you’ll be a crook in big things.. 14 When the Pharisees, a money-obsessed bunch, heard him say these things, they rolled their eyes, dismissing him as hopelessly out of touch. Luke 16:10;14 (The Message Bible)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

As I have been thinking ever since this election season was on the horizon, how much of a magnitude this entire process affects our communities. From disenfranchisement in all of its formalities to the creation of splintered relationships.

I do realize that relationships are based upon human characteristics and we all fall short somewhere along the line; however, we all are not vying for an elected leadership role. We would hope and vote for a quality of honesty to be fundamental of all candidates.

My daddy in his wisdom use say to me when it came to wishing that people would stick to their words, “Son if you wish in one hand and poop in the other, which one would get filled the fastest? I guess we all know which one would. Well, when you deal with some politicians it’s like holding a hand full of poop.

I’m not sure how deep the political knife cuts in other communities, BUT when there is a difference of opinion from elected political leaders to their constituencies here in the Black community it is like having surgery done on your stomach with an old dull rusty butter knife. You risk the chance of getting an infection that hurts your trust and pains you for a long, long time.

It is very obvious when you talk to the residents of our Black communities, and what I have also realized and what has been reinforced in several conversations, is that some but not all politicians tell you one thing and they don’t even deliver before the elections end. How in the world can you vote for or suggest that others do to get them in office or stay in office another term after they’ve exposed their hands and not shown up since they put signs on your property?

No, I won’t call names but those candidates and the elected officials in office who made promises, yet their actions were totally contrary to what they said reminds me of a joke about a noisy disrespectful parrot who sat on its well-manicured stand outside of the store. Each day he would talk, squawk and cuss so badly to the customers, one old lady in particular. This lady, one the owner’s best customers, spent a lot of money in the store. She complained to the owner. The parrot continued to tell her how unpleasant she looked. So the owner told parrot if he continued to disrespect his customers he was going to do away with him. The next day that customer came by and looked at the parrot and the parrot looked back at the customer and said, YOU KNOW.

And to those politicians who made statements and promises and didn’t fulfill them, YOU KNOW.

With all that said and done, there are things that happen that make you understand what is valuable and what truly matters in this life. I have lost several close friends to death this week as they transitioned to glory. So the pain of dealing with those losses allows me to take the little slap from some of the lies from politicians like a feather.

May my friends Joshua David Scruggs and Yohann Felder rest in the comfort of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and may their memories live on forever in the lives of those of whom they touched. God bless the families and may they be strengthen knowing that our Heavenly Father makes no mistakes; His love endures forever.