90 YEARS OF GRACE, SERVICE, AND COMMUNITY: Celebrating Delois Bailey Porter

Advertisement

By Staff Report

Some people leave their mark through titles and accomplishments. Others leave their mark through kindness, consistency, and a lifetime of service to others. As family and friends prepare to celebrate her 90th birthday, Delois Bailey Porter stands as a shining example of a life well-lived and a legacy still growing.

Born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Delois graduated from Dillard High School and proudly played on the Dillard girls’ basketball team. Even in her youth, she demonstrated the determination and team spirit that would characterize her life for decades to come.

She later married the love of her life, the late Wilber ‘Sonny’ Porter Jr., and together they shared an extraordinary 54 years of marriage, building a family rooted in faith, love, and commitment. Today, her legacy continues through her three daughters, five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom have been blessed by her wisdom and unwavering support.

Delois built an impressive career in retail, beginning at Carson Department Store and Dillard Shoe Store, both located on historic Northwest Sixth Street. Her talent and leadership led her to management positions at Sandra Post Dress Store and Haber Dress Store before joining Burdines/Macy’s, where she excelled as a sales associate.

Her dedication and customer service skills earned her recognition as one of the company’s top sales associates. In fact, she was honored with trips to New York City, where she received awards celebrating her outstanding achievements and commitment to excellence.

But Delois’ competitive spirit wasn’t limited to the workplace. During her adult years, she was known throughout the community as a talented softball pitcher, playing under the guidance of Samuel Dukes at Sunland Park. Whether on the basketball court, the softball field, or the sales floor, she always brought passion, determination, and heart.

Yet those who know Delois best say her greatest accomplishments cannot be measured by awards or statistics.

A devoted woman of God, Delois has spent her retirement years doing what she has always done, lifting others up. She is known for faithfully sending birthday cards, get-well wishes, words of encouragement, and inspirational messages to friends, family members, and anyone in need of a little sunshine. Her thoughtful gestures have touched countless lives, reminding people that they are loved, remembered, and valued.

Now, as she prepares to celebrate her 90th birthday, family and friends are hoping to return some of that love. A Surprise Birthday Parade has been planned in her honor on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at her home in Fort Lauderdale. Those participating will gather at 11:45 a.m. before the parade begins at noon.

In keeping with Delois’ lifelong tradition of sending cards to others, organizers have set a special goal: to help her receive 90 birthday cards for her 90th birthday.

For decades, Delois Bailey Porter has been a source of encouragement, faith, and inspiration to those around her. Her life reminds us that greatness is often found in the simple acts of caring for others, remaining faithful, and showing up consistently for family, friends, and community.

Ninety years later, Fort Lauderdale is celebrating not just a birthday—but a legacy.

Birthday Parade Information

Surprise Birthday Parade for Delois Bailey Porter

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026 Time: 12:00 p.m. (Line up at 11:45 a.m.)

Location: 3060 NW 8th Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Friends and loved ones are encouraged to send birthday cards as part of the effort to help Delois receive 90 cards for her 90th birthday.