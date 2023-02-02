A 29-year-old New Jersey woman is charged with forging government documents

Growing the Voices of Our Future  

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

A 29-year-old New Jersey woman is charged with forging government documents in order to pose as a high school student. After allegedly submitting a fake birth certificate to the New Brunswick Board of Education, Hyejeong Shin was charged with one count of providing a false government document. Shin provided a forged birth certificate in order to enroll “as a juvenile high-school student.” Police have not stated why Shin allegedly wanted to enroll in the school, but she did attend class with other students for four days. Both the police and the school district stated that it is against state law to prevent a student from attending school due to a lack of documentation or immigration status. Shin is scheduled to appear in Middlesex County Superior Court on February 16 for a hearing.

Layla Davidson

Submitted by Layla Davidson  

