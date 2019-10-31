BCPS Turnaround Arts Program Students to Perform on Stage with  Black Violin

Students from Bethune Elementary and Walker Elementary performed with award winning artists Black Violin as part of its Dreamers Dream event at Broward Center for the Performing Arts on October 27. The event was part of the Kennedy Center’s Turnaround Arts program. Bethune Elementary and Walker Elementary students were selected to perform with Turnaround Arts artists and BCPS alumni, Black Violin. In September, the students had the opportunity to visit Washington, D.C. for the opening festival of REACH, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts facility expansion, and perform with Black Violin. Black Violin artists Kev Marcus and Wil B. were so impressed by the students’ performances they invited the students to join them on stage again at their Dreamers Dream event this weekend. The Turnaround Arts is a program of the Kennedy Center that transforms schools through the strategic use of the arts. For more information visit turnaroundarts.kennedy-center.org/. For more information on Black Violin, visit turnaroundarts.kennedy-center.org/portfolio/black-violin/. Dreamers Dream, hosted by the Black Violin Foundation, is a fundraiser event, providing scholarships to youth who would like to continue their musical education through a program that fosters musical creativity and innovation.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.