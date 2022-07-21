Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Friday’s pursuit of a murder suspect near Minneapolis ended in a crash that killed a six-year-old girl. According to Brooklyn Center Police, the collision occurred following an unsuccessful attempt to stop the suspect by deflating the vehicle’s tires. The suspect’s vehicle collided with a vehicle not involved in the chase, which had five people inside. As a result of her injuries in the crash, a six-year-old girl died. According to the sheriff’s office, a 15-year-old girl is still in the hospital. The other three passengers in that vehicle were treated and released from the hospital. The incident is being investigated by the sheriff’s office. The names of those involved have not been released by the police department. The murder suspect is being treated in a hospital while being held by police.

Submitted by Layla Davidson