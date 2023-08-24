Hurricane Hilary made history in San Diego by delivering its rainiest summer day ever recorded

August 24, 2023 Carma Henry Local News 0
•  (Photo credit: cnn.com)

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

    Hurricane Hilary made history in San Diego by delivering its rainiest summer day ever recorded. The city, typically known for its arid climate, experienced an unprecedented deluge from the storm, causing widespread flooding and disruptions. The hurricane, which had been closely monitored as it moved through the West, took an unexpected turn as a massive mudslide occurred, catching firefighters off guard, and prompting a frantic scramble for safety. The mudslide, triggered by the heavy rains brought by the hurricane, showcased the unpredictable and powerful nature of these natural phenomena. As climate patterns continue to evolve, incidents like these underscores the importance of preparedness and adapting to changing weather extremes. The juxtaposition of record-breaking rain and the dangerous mudslide serves as a stark reminder of the complex and often hazardous interactions between meteorological events and the environment.

Layla Davidson

Submitted by Layla Davidson

About Carma Henry 22738 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Local News

In separate incidents in Burkina Faso, armed men kidnapped a group of women and girls foraging for wild fruits

January 19, 2023 Carma Henry Local News 0

  In separate incidents in Burkina Faso, armed men kidnapped a group of women and girls foraging for wild fruits. In the incidents on January 12 and 13, approximately 50 women and girls were taken. Some of the women and girls were abducted about 15 kilometers from Arbinda, while others were abducted from another location in the Soum province. “While out foraging for wild fruits, these wives, mothers, and daughters were unjustly attacked by armed men,” according to the statement. Burkina Faso, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been the epicenter of the violence that began in neighboring Mali but has since spread across the Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*