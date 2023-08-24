Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Hurricane Hilary made history in San Diego by delivering its rainiest summer day ever recorded. The city, typically known for its arid climate, experienced an unprecedented deluge from the storm, causing widespread flooding and disruptions. The hurricane, which had been closely monitored as it moved through the West, took an unexpected turn as a massive mudslide occurred, catching firefighters off guard, and prompting a frantic scramble for safety. The mudslide, triggered by the heavy rains brought by the hurricane, showcased the unpredictable and powerful nature of these natural phenomena. As climate patterns continue to evolve, incidents like these underscores the importance of preparedness and adapting to changing weather extremes. The juxtaposition of record-breaking rain and the dangerous mudslide serves as a stark reminder of the complex and often hazardous interactions between meteorological events and the environment.

Submitted by Layla Davidson