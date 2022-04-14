Miami Dolphins and the City of Miami Gardens give 50 students tickets to the Formula 1® Miami Grand Prix

Submitted by Lamont Johnson

South Florida Motorsports (SFM), Miami Dolphins, and the City of Miami Gardens gifted 50 students with tickets to the Formula 1® Miami Grand Prix happening next month. The students were surprised by Miami Gardens’ Mayor, Rodney Harris.

The event was for students who are currently enrolled in the F1 in Schools program, which is dedicated to introducing students to design, engineering, project management, branding, marketing, and teamwork using the excitement and appeal of Formula 1®.

Students also got a chance to meet, speak with and race cars (that they built in a workshop) with William T. Ribbs Jr., the first African American man to have tested a Formula One car and to compete in the Indianapolis 500.

F1 in Schools is one of the largest global educational programs that raises awareness of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) among students and school children.

The event took place at the City of Miami Gardens’ Bunche Park Alternative Sports and Fitness Center and was administered through Seeking Education Empowers Knowledge (S.E.E.K). All S.E.E.K. staff were given two (2) tickets to see Maluma at Hard Rock Stadium as well.

The first ever F1 Miami Grand Prix will be held on May 6-8, 2022.