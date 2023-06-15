Growing the Voice of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

One of the most dangerous hours in America is now 11 o’clock on Sunday morning. Previously considered a time of peace and tranquility, this hour has become a hotbed of danger and violence. The shift in danger can be attributed to various factors, including the changing landscape of societal norms and the influence of technological advancements. Many Americans now find themselves vulnerable during this particular hour due to an alarming increase in incidents such as domestic disputes, armed robberies, and even mass shootings. This unsettling trend has left communities on edge, as they grapple with the reality that a time typically associated with religious gatherings and family outings has turned into a period of heightened risk. Law enforcement agencies and community leaders are working tirelessly to address this emerging issue, implementing strategies to enhance public safety during this perilous hour. Increased police presence, community outreach programs, and public awareness campaigns are being utilized to mitigate the risks and ensure the protection of individuals and families. As the nation navigates this challenging time, it is crucial for communities to come together, remain vigilant, and actively support efforts aimed at restoring safety and security during the once-peaceful hour of 11 o’clock on Sunday morning.