South Florida’s Power Couple

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

The North Broward County Links, Inc., chose who would be honored as the Power Couples based on their impact in the community. Some of the honorees were entrepreneurs, business owners, college presidents, and many more.

On November 3, 2019, The North Broward County Links Incorporated hosted Denim and Diamonds. This event celebrated couples from across the community. In fact, Bobby Henry, the owner of the Westside Gazette, and his wife Bertha, Broward County Administrator, Marcus and Yvokia Davidson, and eight other couples were honored as South Florida’s Power Couples.

When my parents were recognized, I was really proud of them. They showed me even when you do things in private it can/will be acknowleged in public. Not only did my parents show me this, but the owners of the Westside Gazette did too.

When Mr. Bobby Henry asked me to write for the Westside Gazette, I was really excited because he was giving me a chance to express myself through writing for this newspaper. His work in the community did not go unnoticed.

This whole experience showed me that you do not have to do good things in public just for recognition, but it is what you do from your heart for others and for the community that makes the difference.

