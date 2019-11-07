Stranahan wins and is going to the playoffs

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Leja Williams

Last week was Stranahan High School’s Homecoming. Stranahan played Fort Lauderdale High School at Northeast High School’s football field, and Stranahan won 28-23.

This is the first time in 10 years that Stranahan is going to the playoffs. Stranahan’s first playoff game is November 9 and they play Northwestern in Miami.

Filled with different activities, the week of Homecoming is called Spirit Week. There is a pep rally and lots of different games, highlighted by the football game and the Homecoming dance.

Alumni from different classes also come out and support the football game.

During Spirit Week everyone dresses up according to the theme for that specific day and the class that has the most students participation wins the Spirit Stick. This year the Juniors won the Spirit Stick and they were all so happy.

