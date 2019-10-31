By Brielle Henry

Two days ago I went to see the Shrek musical! I really enjoyed it. The show was funny and entertaining.

In a couple of the scenes, there was a little girl who played a young Fiona. I thought it was super cool to see a young girl act and sing in a big musical!

I think that no matter how little you are, you could still do something big. I am inspired to continue my journey as an actress. Many of you should experience Shrek the Musical for yourself.

The Westside Gazette would like to thank Pierson Grant PR, Slow Burn Theatre Company and the Broward Center of the Performing Arts for a great

experience for our junior photojournalists.

