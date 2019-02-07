Statewide Moment of Silence in 67 Counties’ Schools to Honor MSD High School Victims

Superintendent Runcie invites all districts to join remembrance on February 14th

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert W. Runcie has invited Florida’s 66 other school districts to virtually join Broward County Public Schools in the one-year commemoration of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy. At 10:17 a.m. on February 14, 2019, schools across Florida will join all Broward County Public Schools in observing a moment of silence to honor the 17 students and staff whose lives were lost, and recognize the 17 others injured one year ago. The tribute is scheduled in the morning, when most students will be in class, at 17 minutes after the hour.

Superintendent Runcie extended the invitation to Florida’s other 66 school superintendents after conferring with State Sen. Bill Montford, who is CEO of the Florida Association of District School Superintendents (FADSS). Sen. Montford’s FADSS office is directly involved in notifying and helping to coordinate the participation of public schools statewide.

“This heartfelt tribute will honor those who were so directly and terribly impacted by this horrific tragedy – including the entire MSD and Parkland community of families,” said Superintendent Runcie. “As our entire state felt the incalculable loss suffered by so many a year ago, now our entire education community can be a meaningful part of the ongoing process of healing by pausing at 10:17 a.m. on February 14th to respect and remember.”

“Broward County’s loss has had a profound impact on the education community statewide. No matter where we are in the state, at 10:17 a.m. on February 14th we will be standing with Broward Public Schools and paying tribute to the victims, their families, and the MSD community,” Sen. Montford said.

Broward County Public Schools has designated February 14, 2019, as “A Day of Service and Love.” Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students will serve breakfast to first responders and participate in service projects benefiting the community. Other schools throughout the District will also participate by engaging students in activities that serve their local communities.