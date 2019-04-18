Two Sisters shot dead in Miami-Dade

Two sisters were killed in a drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade on Sunday that also sent two others to the hospital.

Stephanie and Joanne Telusme (GoFundMe/courtesy)

Police say Stephanie Telusme, 27, and her 23-year-old sister, Joanna, were shot and killed near Northwest 19 Avenue and 60 Street. Two others — a man, 30, and a 24-year-old woman — were also shot and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition, Miami-Dade police say.

Officers were called to the area about 1:30 a.m. Sunday after police received a ShotSpotter signal of gunfire, according to Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

“One of the officers attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the area and the driver refused to stop,” Zabaleta said.

Those who were in the car eventually bailed out and three of them were questioned by police. Two of them were released and the third “was placed under arrest for an unrelated possession of marijuana charge,” Zabaleta said.

A relative said the two sisters were from Broward County, WSVN-Ch. 7 reported. “They came to visit somebody, en route to have fun for the night, and I heard that they were shot and killed, so it’s crazy,” a man told the station, identifying himself as the women’s cousin.

“They go pick up a friend or see a friend, one of the two, and end up getting shot and hit in the crossfire. Somebody shooting recklessly or shooting at somebody or whatever, and two sisters are gone tonight.”

A GoFundMe page set up to help their family with funeral expenses rails against gun violence and mourns Stephanie and Joanna Teluseme as being exceptionally close.

“Everyone who knew Stephanie and Joanna knew that they were inseparable, they did everything together and it gives our family a sense of peace to know that they now have each other for eternity,” the posting said.

The motive for the shootings is unknown.

Miami-Dade police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade at (305) 471-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.miami.com

