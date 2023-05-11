Breast Cancer Awareness Month

May 11, 2023
City of Lauderhill Commissioner Lawrence “Jabbow” Martin has held Breast Cancer Awareness Month events for the last two years and is planning more for this October 2023. Besides turning City Hall pink with a giant PINK twinkling light ribbon, this Commissioner organizes and leads a Community Bike Ride through the City of Lauderhill – dressed in PINK head to toe! This annual PINK UP Bike Ride and Community Health Fair brings awareness to everyone. It reminds us all that prevention and early detection is key to beating breast cancer. In addition, the funds raised go to cancer research organizations and residents who are battling the dreadful disease.

“I don’t know a family that hasn’t been affected by breast cancer. We all have a dear friend or loved one that has suffered with this terrible disease. The money that we raise can help a survivor – a warrior. At the very least it lets them know they are not alone. The community supports them. We are here for them, and their lives matter to us. I look forward to raising more money for additional grant recipients this year…This is why we ride,” explains PINK UP organizer Commissioner Jabbow.

Save the date for Friday, September 29th as the City of Lauderhill has a Pink Champagne toast to light up the Giant Ribbon. And plan to register for the PINK UP Community Bike Ride on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

If you would like to be a sponsor or have more information, visit www.lauderhill-fl.gov/breastcancer or call us at (954) 777-2043.

