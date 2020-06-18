Lessons learned during COVID-19

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Armani Parke

One thing I learned about myself during this pandemic is the love I have for my community. I wanted everyone to know how important it was to wear their face masks and to social distance yourself from others.

Also, I showed my love for the community by helping to inform people about the food banks and helping assist whenever I was given the opportunity too.

I also learned that I’m a big help in assisting my sister with her school work when the teachers couldn’t, and my biggest fear was losing a loved one to COVID-19.