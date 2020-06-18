Lessons learned during COVID-19

Photo: Class 2003 Red School

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Armani Parks

By Armani Parke

One thing I learned about myself during this pandemic is the love I have for my community. I wanted everyone to know how important it was to wear their face masks and to social distance yourself from others.

Also, I showed my love for the community by helping to inform people about the food banks and helping assist whenever I was given the opportunity too.

I also learned that I’m a big help in assisting my sister with her school work when the teachers couldn’t, and my biggest fear was losing a loved one to COVID-19.

