Major explosion kills at least 137 citizens

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contribution made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

Around August 6, there was a major explosion in Lebanon. At least 137 people were killed and 5,000 wounded. It is still unclear as to why the explosion happened.

Over 300,000 citizens have been moved out of their homes due to this fatal explosion.

The prime minister is starting to fear that the Covid-19 cases and death tolls will rise. Lebanon is in a time of despair.

Despite this rough period of time, God is still here for us. He will continue to provide for each and every one of us. We have to pray that Lebanon will recover.

Also, we continue to trust in God. We know He will never leave us nor forsake us