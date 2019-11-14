Thank you all who served on this Veteran’s Day

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Leja Williams

Monday November 11, 2019 was Veteran’s Day and it’s a day to honor all of our veterans and active duty soldiers who have fought or are currently fighting for our country. My dad David Williams is a veteran, having served in the Air Force.

During the weekend of Veteran’s day I discovered some information about what it’s like to be a part of the Air Force.

My dad went into the Air Force on March 19, 1975 when he was 20 years old. His job was the telecommunication technician repair man. What they do is repair the telecommunication equipment.

Going into the Air Force you have to attend basic training. My dad did his training at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas. He went to technical school for nine months in Wichita Falls, Texas at Shepherd Air Force Base.

After he finished technical school my dad was stationed at Patrick Air Force Base in Coco Beach, Florida for approximately three years , rising to the rank of Sargent.

He then was discharged in March 1979.

I come from a family of many different service men who served in many different branches of the military and I would like to thank them for all their hard work and dedication.

My grandad Alfred Lewers, Sr. served in the U.S. Navy and he was Honorably discharged. Also my uncle Alfred Lewers, Jr. served in the U.S. Army. I would just like to thank my dad, my grandad, and my uncle again for serving honorably in the U.S. Military.

