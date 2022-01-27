Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

On Wednesday, at the weekly policy news conference at the US Capitol, Mitch McConnell was asked if voters of color would be hurt if Democrats’ election legislation did not pass, and McConnell replied with: “The concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.” McConnell’s statement implied that African Americans were not Americans. Which offended many people of color? He faced much backlash from his controversial statement, and at the end of the news conference, he returned to the mics, and clarified that he meant to say the omitted word was “all.” It is not a coincidence that he “omitted” the word all, but merely something that happens on a daily basis. It is as though African Americans still seem to be considered 3/5ths of a person.