Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Sami Sensis once found happiness in Moulay Brahim. His parents traveled to the village, which is perched high in the Moroccan Atlas Mountains, almost every summer because of the beautiful scenery, the clean air, and the welcoming locals. They are currently buried somewhere beneath the hotel’s debris on the outskirts of the village’s charred remains. After a strong earthquake struck Moulay Brahim late on Friday night, the building partially collapsed. The 6.8-magnitude earthquake’s epicenter was close to the village, which is located about two hours southwest of Marrakech. More than 2,000 people perished in the earthquake, which was the strongest to hit Morocco in more than 120 years. Many more are still missing.

Submitted by Layla Davidson